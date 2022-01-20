Price of the dollar today January 20, peso loses the session

Today, Thursday, January 20, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5327 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 5 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.5024 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

With this day that closed with losses, the local currency already has 3 sessions retreating while investors behave cautiously in their operations in the foreign exchange markets, getting used to the idea that higher interest rates are coming from the Federal Reserve from the United States.

The economist Gabriela Siller highlights in the local panorama the labor situation in Mexicowhere he points out the more than 4 million jobs created, but also the proportion of informal jobs and the evolution of the offer that 2021 leaves us for this start of the year.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5024 – Sell: $20.5024

: Buy $20.5024 – Sell: $20.5024 HSBC : Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.03

: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.03 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.86 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.86 – Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $21.14

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $21.14 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.19

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.19 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.07

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.07 Exchange: Buy: $20.05 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $20.05 – Sell: $21.06 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 42,716.5 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.25 pesos, for $27.95 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

