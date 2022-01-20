https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220119/porsche-beats-a-new-guinness-record-by-taking-one-of-its-electric-vehicles-to-the-limit–video-1120484881.html

Porsche breaks a new Guinness record by pushing one of its electric vehicles to the limit | Video

Porsche breaks a new Guinness record by pushing one of its electric vehicles to the limit

A Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo model starred in the curious feat that lasted 33 hours and 48 minutes. The tour began at the lowest point on earth from which a car can be driven deep enough, in this case a copper mine and nickel called Eagle Mine which is located in Michigan (USA) and has a ramp that is generally used by specialized mining vehicles. Taking advantage of the off-road capability of the vehicle, its high ride height, four-wheel drive and after rigorous training of Safely, the team was able to access the lowest part of the excavation at a depth of 540.8 meters below sea level. Once the depth was measured by surveyors, the team began the long journey that would take them through six states to its final destination, the 4,302-meter summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado (USA). The team of men and women covered a total of almost five kilometers of unevenness and 2,274 kilometers overland, stopping only to momentarily recharge the batteries, and ascending a record 16,000,000 feet from the starting point at the mine to the peak of the mountain.”You can plan for months, develop a very detailed schedule, but in the end of the day it all comes down to the execution and the weather. I couldn’t have been more proud of our team’s efforts,” said cameraman and pilot JF Musial.

