Pokémon Unite could have a pattern to reveal some DLC

After the premiere of its latest news, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite and its DLC. This time it is unconfirmed information in relation to this popular MOBA, but it could certainly be interesting.

As you know, since the launch of Pokémon Unite last July, the list of playable Pokémon has expanded from 20 to 29 thanks to the DLC, and Trevenant will complete the list with 30 Pokémon on January 20. And although we rarely get to know the development roadmap of the game, it is possible that the fans have detected a pattern for some of the game’s Pokémon DLC.

These are the details they have shared:

Following the reveal of Trevenant as the next playable Pokémon, fans were quick to point out that its pre-evolution, the Ghost/Grass-type Phantump, had already appeared in the game. Phantump was seen in the background of Unite’s main hub during the game’s Halloween event, appearing as a moving hologram.

On the other hand, prior to the Halloween event, some Unite promotional artwork featured some pumpkins, with one carving in particular resembling Rowlet, Alola’s grass-type starter. Decidueye, the final evolution of the Rowlet line, was released a month later on November 19.

The signs of the Pokémon Unite DLC

These hints prompted fans to search all images and promotional data for hints of future DLC releases.

Players have taken to the background of Unite’s holiday event to predict another set of Pokémon that could appear as playable characters later on. Specifically, they were able to see a Stantler hologram and a Vanillite poster, so many are already speculating that they could be viable additions to the game in the future.

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the rival team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides on the game, at this link.

