Phill Spencer confirms that Xbox will respect the agreements and will not leave Sony consoles

After Sony released a statement asking Microsoft to respect established contractual agreements and will ensure that Activision games remain cross-platform after the acquisition, Phill Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming finally confirmed his position.

In a short message from Twitter, Spencer commented that the company’s intention “is to honor all existing agreements after the acquisition” and their wish is “to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation”, in addition to recognizing Sony as an important part of the industry.

This statement serves to officially confirm one of the questions that had generated the most uncertainty among users, if the titles of the franchise were going to be kept on both consoles or if it would eventually become an Xbox exclusive.

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

However, despite the fact that the head of Microsoft Gaming mentions honoring existing agreements, in his message he only mentions the case of Call of Duty, so it is not unreasonable to think that the rest of the titles will be reviewed in detail the situation after expiry of the contracts.

For now and following the official position of Microsoft after the acquisition, will continue to support users who consume Activision Blizzard games on a variety of platforms with the intention that they can be enjoyed virtually anywhere.

One of the largest purchases in video game history

Recall that last Tuesday, January 18, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for 68.7 billion dollars, where once the purchase is completed they will become the third largest game company in the world by revenue.





Following the announcement, and after a drop in its share price, Sony stated that they expected, as on other occasions, Existing contracts will be respected so as not to affect the premieres that were given on PlayStation.

For now, users can breathe easy that Xbox is aware of the relevance that the franchise has for the players, regardless of the platform on which they consume it.

Also despite Sony “losing power” over Call of Duty, it will still be available to everyone though the real impact of this acquisition remains to be seen with the release of new titles in the future.