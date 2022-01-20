Peruvian defender Luis Abram is very close to Cruz Azul

Peruvian central defender louis abram was left out of the squad list for the match that the grenade will dispute against Getafe in the Coliseum, and is very close to leaving in the winter market to Blue Cross of the MX League.

The manager of Granada, Robert Morenor, he made a summons of twenty-three players in which, in addition to the absence of Luis Abram, the Colombian winger Santiago Arias and midfielder Rubén Rochina were also left out due to injury, the latter after not fully recovering from the ankle injury that drags

The absence of Luis Abram is due to the fact that the Andalusian club would have already reached an agreement for his imminent incorporation until the end of the season at Cruz Azul, according to various sports media in Mexico.

The Peruvian central defender, who arrived at Granada last summer, has lost prominence in recent weeks with coach Robert Moreno and has remained as the team’s fifth and last central defender in the rotation of players after the emergence of the young man Raul Torrent.

