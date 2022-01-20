Pato Borguetti talks about the health of his ex, Grettell Valdez

Now what Grettel Valdez is going through difficult times because this Wednesday he had to undergo surgery where they had to remove part of a thumb after finding a wart that in the future could become Cancer, it was his ex, Pato Borguetti who spoke about it.

In an interview with ‘Ventaneando’ prior to the surgery of the mother of her eldest son, the driver spoke about Grettell’s health and showed solidarity with her, supporting her in this difficult time.

“I cannot tell you in depth clinically how the matter is because it is terminology that I do not handle, but as far as I know, what I have discussed with Grettell is that with this procedure she would be out of danger, so it has to be done”, commented.

Pato talks about his ex’s health:

Likewise, Pato recalled that a few years ago, Grettell went through something similar with the disease, so he is confident that this time everything will be fine and it does not have to be different, “We are keeping calm. A few years ago she went through something similar and it was resolved, then, based on that background, we are all very calm that everything will turn out well “, he highlighted.

Pato commented that his son is calm because he is certain that everything will be fine, You know that everything is going to be alright they are situations that happen and that are resolved thanks to medicine, then we are keeping calm”, ended.