Paparazzi captured how Jennifer Aniston’s entire skirt was opened, ahead

Jennifer Aniston is in Hawaii with Adam Sandler recording “Murder Mystery 2”. And during the recording of this film, the Hollywood actress lived a moment in the style of Marilyn Monroe, when due to the wind her skirt was completely opened, in front, and a paparazzi was ready to capture her in all her splendor.

Jennifer Aniston with Adam Sandler in the recording of the tape “Murder Mystery 2”. / Photo by Grosby Group

At 52 years old, Jennifer Aniston is still one of the most beautiful divas in all of Hollywood, and her bare legs are making her fans and even her haters burn. It should be noted that at this time the actress did not worry much about the flight of her skirt in the middle of filming, but about her hat, and it was about to fly off. And she, it seemed, did not want to lose him.

Today, on the other hand, we must remember that a few months ago, Jennifer Aniston praised Paul Rudd after being named the sexiest man in the world. In addition to publicly congratulating him for “not aging” and for having preserved his physical and personal attractiveness for decades, the former protagonist of ‘Friends’ has recalled that both Paul and she had forged a close friendship even before they coincided in the legendary NBC series, in which the interpreter gave life to the character of Mike, who would end up marrying Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, according to Showbiz.

“This makes me so happy! We’ve always known it, but now Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man in the world according to People magazine,” the television star wrote on her Instagram stories. “You don’t age, which is very strange, but we still love you,” joked Jennifer, who has also co-starred with Paul in such successful romantic comedies as “Much More Than Friends” (1998) and “Get Me Out of Paradise” (2012) .

Read more:

Jennifer Aniston publishes a photo without makeup and her fans noticed a striking resemblance to Monica from ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston reveals the darker side of the ‘Friends’ reunion

Jennifer Aniston’s mistake in a video that her followers did not let escape