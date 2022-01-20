Pampita showed the garden of her imposing house and a detail caught the attention of her followers

Carolina ‘Pampita’ Ardohain shared a video in the social networks of the garden of his house and a particular detail that did not go unnoticed by his followers. Quickly, his fans reacted tenderly to what they saw.

It all happened in the framework of his birthday. The model was preparing to receive the 44 and, from outside her home, she was shown with her stylist and makeup artist, who finalized all the arrangements to make her look splendid.

PAMPITA SHOWED HER GARDEN

In this framework, through a film that the model uploaded her stories of Instagram, it was seen a very particular piece of furniture, which was meticulously observed by the user @Chusmeteando1 through the same social network.

Without leaving mysteries, the account – in charge of reviewing the characters of the show business – immediately captured one of the fragments of the video that the host shared, and there you can see a replica of the characteristic wooden bench which is seen at the end of the romantic movie A place called Notting Hills (1999).

The replica of the bench that is in the garden of the house of Pampita and Roberto García Moritán Capture Instagram

In a remembered scene, they are seen Julia Roberts already Hugh grant sitting on the wooden bench a square that had incorporated an inscription which read: “To June who loved this park, to Joseph who sat next to her.”

This sequence is considered one of the most emblematic, since in this way the couple in fictionAnna Scott and William Thacker sealed their love under a very romantic moment.

Pampita’s bank also shows a date that is below the emblematic phrase, which says: “June Wetherby 1917-1992″. Below you can see a three-leaf clover.

Excerpt from the film A Place Called Notting Hills, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant Capture

Because the model’s birthday is on January 17, and her husband’s on the 18th, the couple decided to organize a celebration together in a renowned restaurant on the Costanera.

Among the guests at the event was Benjamín Vicuña, who is usual to see in different celebrations with his ex and mother of his children.

In the images that emerged from the celebration, you can see that many friends of the model and also some relatives attended.

Due to the proximity of dates, Pampita and Roberto García Moritán shared their birthday in a restaurant on the Costanera Capture Instagram

The event was filmed by the team of Paramount+ since at present the recordings of the second season of the reality show began Being Pampita, which already has ten episodes available on the platform and shows the entire stage of the model’s pregnancy until the arrival of her youngest daughter, Ana.