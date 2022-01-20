Óscar Jiménez tests positive for Covid-19 in America

The goalkeeper is already isolated and will not be taken into account for the weekend’s game against Atlas.

America prepares for his next commitment in the MX League in which, they will have to receive Atlas this Saturday on the field of the Azteca Stadium and as appropriate by protocol, in Coapa necessary tests were applied to detect positive cases of Covid-19 in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

They were a total of 60 tests those made in the Nest, as the institution itself shared on its social networks and among all of them, only one infected person was registered, who is already isolated and undergoing treatment by the Medical body of the team, as confirmed by the circular.

“After carrying out 60 tests on members of the first team, coaching staff and staff, the medical department detected a positive case of Covid-19, which is isolated, under observation and treatment. Club América reiterates the call to its great fans to continue observing prevention measures and thus avoid contagion “, they shared.

In that sense, the infected in the Nest was the substitute goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez, who today no longer trained with his teammates in order to protect himself while the disease leaves his body. It should be noted that before returning to work, a new PCR test will be applied to confirm if the disease has passed.

Thus, this is the fourth contagion of Covid-19 America reports after prior to the opening day of the Closure 2022, Federico Viñas, Fernando Madrigal and Emanuel Aguilera will be positive in the applied tests.