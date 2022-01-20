Original “Rambo” trilogy coming this weekend to Star Plus

Starting this Friday, January 21, Star Plus will add new classic action movies to its catalog, adding the original trilogy of Rambo. In addition, it will include Terminator 2 Judgment Dayby Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The streaming platform will start the weekend with good news for lovers of classic movies. Undoubtedly, the followers of Sylvester Stallone they are the happiest with this addition.

All users subscribed to the service will have access to the first three original tapes of the saga and without additional charge. The additions to the catalog are:

Rambo: First Blood (1982)

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

Rambo III (1988)

As for the rest of the movies. part IV (2008) is available on Prime Video, while Rambo: The Last Mission It is currently not available on any streaming service.

Terminator also comes to Star

In addition to the ‘Sly’ movies, another renowned classic will arrive, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The platform opted for a single line and they want to offer a weekend full of action.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) will also be added to the platform’s catalogue, which already had Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). In this way the Austrian actor will also have an important presence.

Regarding the second part of the saga, is also available on Netflix and Prime Video. In the case of the rest of the saga, it can also be enjoyed on different platforms:

terminator (1984) – Prime Video

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) – HBO Max

Terminator:Genesis (2015) – Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video

While, Terminator Salvation (2009) is not available on any internationally recognized streaming platform. The title is available in Clear Video.

With this action-packed panorama that Star Plus will offer for the weekend, we can enjoy the original Rambo trilogy and a new Terminator title that is added to the catalog.