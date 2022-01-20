Orbelín Pineda shines with a tunnel with Celta

The arrival of Orbelin Pineda to the Celta Vigo, has caused the Spanish club to “fall in love” with the Mexican, beyond the fact that he has not yet been able to make his debut with them. The ‘Maguito’ was recently registered with the team, after a foreign place was released.

For the match between Celta Vigo and the Osasuna, Orbelin Pineda could already be on the bench. However, due to the short time he has been in the squad, Edward Coudet He preferred not to give him minutes, so he will continue to wait for his debut.

It might interest you: Orbelín Pineda sees Celta’s victory from the bench



The Orbelín Pineda tunnel in Celta training

Through his social networks, the Celta Vigo boasted the magic of the Mexican. In one of the training sessions, the Mexican showed off with a tunnel when they did the classic “torito”. He earned praise from his teammates and therefore from the team, which expects to see that type of play but in games.

The ‘Maguito’ has generated much expectation for the Celtic and his fans. The Mexican midfielder arrived at the club as a free agent, after having finished his contract with Blue Cross. He is expected to bring creativity to the team’s attack.

In the template of Celta Vigo, Orbelin Pineda was reunited with Nestor Araujo. The Mexican central defender has been playing there for several seasons, adding more than 100 games as a starter, beyond the parade of coaches he has seen on the bench.

In addition to Orbelin Pineda Y Nestor Araujo, the Celta Vigo he could add another Mexican to his ranks. Different media in Spain point out that the club is interested in hiring

Eugenio Pizzuto

, who was released after the Lille terminated his contract, without having made his debut with the first team.

It might interest you: Orbelín Pineda can already be registered with Celta de Vigo

