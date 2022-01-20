Ómicron is so contagious that it can ‘hit’ even your computer – El Financiero

The pandemic caused by the COVID-19 Not only has it caused millions of infections worldwide, but now the latest variant has found a way to infiltrate your computer to steal your data.

“OmicronStats.exe” is the name of the variant of a malware called red line stealer, that emerged in March 2020 to take advantage of the chaos generated by the coronavirus to steal information from users and sell it on digital markets, according to FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet Threat Intelligence Lab.

FortiGuard Labs noted that the virus can spread through email messages. “Since this malware is embedded in a document designed to be opened by the victim, we have concluded that email is the infection vector for this variant,” it says.

Malware emerged precisely when the world began to deal with an increased number of patients with covid, so the growing fear and uncertainty generated in people could be taken advantage of by their developers to use the coronavirus as a hook.

According to FortiGuard Labs, andl Redline Stealer Current can steal the victim’s registered passwords of their account and full browser details to send to market operators. The malware can also get login credentials for accounts on online payment portals, electronic banking services, file sharing or social media platforms.

In addition, they point out that the new version (“omicron Stats.exe”) includes additional changes and improvements, so if you receive an email with this name, remember not to open it.

Victims of this variant of RedLine Stealer malware are concentrated on 12 countries and according to information from FortiGuard Labs, this is a widespread attack and the threat actors did not target specific organizations or individuals.