Ómicron is not the end of the pandemic. But it will change her

Not everyone is equally protected. While immunity gained from previous infections is helpful in preventing disease, it is not as helpful if it is not combined with vaccination. In unvaccinated people who do not have immunity to the virus, omicron can still cause serious illness. Too many people are not vaccinated in the United States. The number of Americans who have received booster shots is also much lower than it should be, especially for vulnerable seniors. This is perhaps part of the reason why the situation in the US seems to be worse than in places like the UK.

To better understand this, let’s compare the most recent fatality data from the UK with that from Massachusetts, the US state. The population of the United Kingdom is almost 10 times greater than that of the state. The UK is reporting an average of around 260 deaths a day from COVID-19 and rising. Massachusetts reports around 50 deaths a day, meaning the state has roughly twice as many deaths per capita as the UK. It’s no accident that people in Massachusetts are less likely to get a booster dose than people in the UK.

The immunity that the omicron variant has caused could well be an important step towards the goal of making covid a more manageable disease by providing greater protection against future waves and variants.

However, the immunity generated by omicron will not lead to the extinction of the virus. Pandemics don’t end with the annihilation of the virus, a celebratory parade, and a banner proclaiming “Mission Accomplished.” Instead of the virus going away, the nature of the disease it causes changes to a point where people consider it a tolerable risk, and people will have different opinions about what that means. At this time, in many states in the United States, the number of hospitalizations has surpassed the peak of last winter and there are about 2,000 deaths a day. Is that acceptable?

No one should say with certainty that the omicron variant is a sign of the end of the pandemic, but we must trust that future waves of infections, whether omicron or the variant that emerges later, will cause serious illness in fewer of us than before . This is not to say that the rate of serious illness is the only relevant measure. For example, there has not been enough time to determine the contribution of omicron to prolonged covid. In addition, the chaos that this variant has unleashed is not trivial: we are seeing the effects in overwhelmed hospitals and closed schools.

Perhaps the future holds much better days, but as the world has learned in the past two years, only the naïve with very short memories make promises in a pandemic.

