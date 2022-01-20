Ómicron is not the end of the pandemic. But it will change her
The omicron variant is very good at infecting people and it does so quickly. It’s so fast, in fact, that by the time you read this, there’s a good chance cases have already peaked near your home.
While in some countries cases are declining fast, in others it is unclear how smooth the descent of the omicron wave will be. Some places may continue to see spikes in cases even after initial peaks or plateaus.
That said, the extraordinary spread of omicron is likely to have major consequences for the future of the pandemic. By infecting large numbers of people rapidly, it also rapidly builds widespread immunity. And that helps make COVID-19 a more manageable disease, as layers of immunity could provide protection against future waves and variants. This will be of little comfort to people suffering from serious illness or worse this winter, but it does mean that after the omicron wave, everything will be different.
The omicron variant has spread at record speed and the consequences have been significant for overwhelmed health systems. As older age groups become infected, the situation could get worse, but it’s still much better than it would be if people hadn’t already built up some immunity to COVID-19.
Data from scientists in the UK and South Africa suggest that the more experience people’s immune systems have in dealing with the coronavirus, the more protected they will be.
Each exposure, whether to the virus or to a vaccine, reduces the chance of serious illness from subsequent infections. This is because every time our immune system “sees” the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus — which is the target of all vaccines in use — it becomes more capable of responding to it. Over time, infections become less severe, on average, not only because the virus is changing, but because our bodies become more adept at handling it.
There is no guarantee that this pattern will continue. Immunity may wane and the virus may evolve to evade protections, but all the evidence scientists have seen so far indicates that protection against severe disease is still strong. If that continues, the next round of the virus (because there will be a next round) could be mitigated, which means that the impact will be less harsh for health institutions.
Part of this effect is already being seen. You may have already heard that the omicron variant is less severe than the delta. That appears to be correct, but once you factor in the role of immunity in preventing serious disease, it doesn’t make much of a difference. There is likely to be a gap between cases and deaths during the omicron wave in the United States and elsewhere due to protection from prior immunity. For example, it is likely that people in South Africa had a less severe case of the disease as a result of the omicron variant because many of them had already been infected with the delta.
Not everyone is equally protected. While immunity gained from previous infections is helpful in preventing disease, it is not as helpful if it is not combined with vaccination. In unvaccinated people who do not have immunity to the virus, omicron can still cause serious illness. Too many people are not vaccinated in the United States. The number of Americans who have received booster shots is also much lower than it should be, especially for vulnerable seniors. This is perhaps part of the reason why the situation in the US seems to be worse than in places like the UK.
To better understand this, let’s compare the most recent fatality data from the UK with that from Massachusetts, the US state. The population of the United Kingdom is almost 10 times greater than that of the state. The UK is reporting an average of around 260 deaths a day from COVID-19 and rising. Massachusetts reports around 50 deaths a day, meaning the state has roughly twice as many deaths per capita as the UK. It’s no accident that people in Massachusetts are less likely to get a booster dose than people in the UK.
The immunity that the omicron variant has caused could well be an important step towards the goal of making covid a more manageable disease by providing greater protection against future waves and variants.
However, the immunity generated by omicron will not lead to the extinction of the virus. Pandemics don’t end with the annihilation of the virus, a celebratory parade, and a banner proclaiming “Mission Accomplished.” Instead of the virus going away, the nature of the disease it causes changes to a point where people consider it a tolerable risk, and people will have different opinions about what that means. At this time, in many states in the United States, the number of hospitalizations has surpassed the peak of last winter and there are about 2,000 deaths a day. Is that acceptable?
No one should say with certainty that the omicron variant is a sign of the end of the pandemic, but we must trust that future waves of infections, whether omicron or the variant that emerges later, will cause serious illness in fewer of us than before . This is not to say that the rate of serious illness is the only relevant measure. For example, there has not been enough time to determine the contribution of omicron to prolonged covid. In addition, the chaos that this variant has unleashed is not trivial: we are seeing the effects in overwhelmed hospitals and closed schools.
Perhaps the future holds much better days, but as the world has learned in the past two years, only the naïve with very short memories make promises in a pandemic.
What do you think the future of the pandemic looks like? you can participate on the comments!
William Hanage is an epidemiologist at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health and co-director of its Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics (CCDD).