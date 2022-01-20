Offset Gives Cardi B Expensive Gifts After Breaking Up For A Few Days

Cardi-B Y Offset They separated, but not because love has ended between them, but because of the rapper’s work commitments, who spoiled his famous wife with high-cost surprises. See below what it is.

This January 18, the singer taught through her Stories of Instagram the way in which the father of her children shows her his love, this after Cardi surprised Offset on his birthday by giving him a check for two million dollars.

The 30-year-old celebrity showed clips in which her partner is seen arriving at her home, with several boxes with exclusive presents. In some of these videos, Cardi is heard saying, “Baby, how long has it been since I’ve seen you?” Given this, he replies “Eight, maybe new days.” “And what did you buy me?” she added.

Immediately afterwards, the father of Cardi’s two children showed her gift boxes that, one by one, she opened and documented through the camera of her mobile phone. The first present that she took out is a white Chanel bag with rhinestones that she showed excitedly.





Offset gives Chanel gifts to Cardi B. Cardi B/Instagram

In addition, the singer also gave her something so that she is comfortable at all times, say stuffed slippers, from the same fashion house, which have become very fashionable, becoming the ideal rest footwear for this winter. But that was not all, since Offset bought his beloved one more bag, gold.

The tender detail that Offset captivated Cardi B, who has lived complicated days, after he had to appear to testify in court, in which the case he raised for defamation against a YouTuber who pointed out, among others questions, that the rapper suffers from herpes.

It should be remembered that Cardi B revealed that she had suicidal thoughts after the statements that Tasha K made about her, this through dozens of videos broadcast on YouTube that tarnished her name.

Although the star of Dominican origin is famous for the many luxuries she gives herself, the interpreter of ‘Up’ has a big heart. Proof of this is the fact that Cardi B offered to pay the funeral expenses of some of the people who died on January 9 in a fire that occurred in New York.

And it is that the accident, which occurred in the Bronx, the neighborhood in which Cardi B was born in 1992, made her remember her origins. Regarding the tragedy, the star, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis AlmanzarShe noted, “I am extremely proud to be from the Bronx and have many family and friends who still live and work there. […]. So when I heard about the fire and all the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing.”

