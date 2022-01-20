OFFICIAL BOMBAZO: The board of directors of FC Barcelona announced that Ousmane Dembélé must leave the club immediately

No more rumours. No more speculation. This Thursday, after the absence of Ousmane Dembélé was confirmed in the call for the Copa del Rey match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club, Mateu Alemany, football director of the Catalan club, came out to declare that the French winger must leave of the Camp Nou entity immediately.

They wanted to extend the contract. They made several offers. However, all of these were rejected by the footballer and his representatives. And as the closing period of the winter market is about to come to an end (January 31), the negotiations reached a point of no return.

The mosquito he already knows: he has to leave Barça as soon as possible. And yes, the room for maneuver is little, but the leaders of the Spanish multi-champion will try to consummate a transfer before the end of January.

OFFICIAL: NO MORE DEMBÉLÉ AT FC BARCELONA

“With Ousmane and his agents we began conversations in July approximately. During all this time, it’s been 6 months and something, almost 7 months, we have dialogued, we have talked. The Barça has made different offers. He has tried to find a way for the player to continue with us. Those offers have been consistently rejected by their agents. And today, January 20, 11 days before closing the last term of his contract (and the winter market), it is evident, it seems obvious to us, that the player does not want to continue at Barcelona. And, therefore, he is not committed to the future project of the Barca”.

“In this scenario, he and his agents have been told that he must leave immediately, because we want players committed to this project. And therefore we expect a transfer to take place before January 31st. The sporting consequence of all this, valued by our technicians and coach, is that we do not want to have with us players who are not committed to the project and who do not want to be in the Barca. The fact that he was not summoned is a consequence of this whole process. The club is not the one that should determine this, it is the coach, but he has all our support and support, it seems to us an absolutely coherent attitude”.

It was time to put a stop to the renovation novel, and FC Barcelona already did it. Given the circumstances of the institution, and despite the fact that the player never met initial expectations, it made sense to keep a talent like the Rennes youth squad (trusting that he could explode with Xavi). But there had to be a limit.

The level of demands does not match the level that has been exhibited in these 4.5 years. So, understanding the position of DembouzBetter to make the financial effort with an asset that, in addition to quality, has enthusiasm and a desire to rebuild Barça.

The questions here are: will they be able to sell it before January 31? Will Dembélé be willing to go to another club to earn less and in a hurry, having the option of forcing another 6 months at FC Barcelona and getting his release letter in June? And if they couldn’t transfer him, will FC Barcelona send him to the stands for the rest of the season? Xavi already said that they did not contemplate the stage. to wait

Undefeated data. Ousmane Dembélé was signed by FC Barcelona for 140 million euros. The response to Neymar’s loss was never up to par.

Did you know…? Ousmane Dembélé recorded 31 goals and 23 assists in 129 games played for FC Barcelona.

Undefeated data. Ousmane Dembélé suffered 13 injuries with FC Barcelona. He spent more time recovering than being available to compete.