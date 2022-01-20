Nursing, more work; dermatology, the

According to him ‘XVII Report The+Wanted 2022’, from the consulting firm Spring Professional, the most demanded profession in the health sector this year will be that of nurse, while the most valued will be that of dermatologist.

In fact, nurses are among the most demanded in general, together with lawyers, development engineers and financial analysts, according to the Adecco group’s mid-level, mid-level and executive management selection consultant.

As for the profession Nursing, it should be noted that, in 2020, with special force since the outbreak of the pandemic derived from Covid-19, its work has continued to be one of the most demanded needs within the healthcare sector.

Its function is one of the most important in both public and private or concerted companies. However, mutual labor nurses and work specialists for External Prevention Services have also played a very important role in 2021 and will continue to do so in 2022, according to this report.

Thus, Occupational Nursing, Mutual Care Nursing, Intensive Care (ICU), Operating Room, Geriatrics and Hospitalization are examples of the fields of work within which nursing profiles are most in demand. In addition, management and coordination positions have also been and are necessary, since they are profiles that also require experience and soft skills additional to the technical profile.

The primary mission of Nursing positions varies depending on the specialty required, the area or type of specialized hospital, as well as whether it is a healthcare or coordination/management profile.

Thus, the characteristics that are required in the vacancies aimed at a Nursing professional are: training (bachelor’s degree or degree in Nursing); specialty/EIR, depending on the field of work required and have complementary training in the required specialty.

Regarding experience, according to the report, it is usually valued to have previous experience of 1 to 2 years in performing similar functions. In addition, the salary band for this type of profile can vary from 26,000 to 50,000 euros gross per year, depending on the type of specialty and whether it is a healthcare or management profile.

As for the plaintiffs, the health companies that sue these professionals stand out: from private and public hospitals, health centers, prevention services or mutuals.



The dermatologist, the most sought-after profile

More and more private clinics are being created and with it, the figure of the dermatologist is positioned each year as one of the most valued in the health sector.

This professional can work both in a private clinic and in a public hospital. In Spain, unlike in other countries, it is a clinical-surgical specialty, which makes it impossible to facilitate specialty approvals. This generates that each time it becomes a more sought-after profession.

The specialist in DermatologyIn addition to knowing how to diagnose and treat skin diseases, he has knowledge of surgery and other medical specialties, including Rheumatology, Immunology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases and Endocrinology.

The most common requirements for this position are: Bachelor’s degree or Degree in Medicine, MIR in Dermatology and Venereology or homologation of the specialty in Spain, specialized training and fellows in specific subspecialties are valuable. In addition, the knowledge of some bonus language in some clinics with foreign patients.

The remuneration of this type of profiles in companies in the health industry ranges from 70,000 and 120,000 euros per year of fixed salary and the plaintiffs, mainly, are private clinics, public and private hospitals and mutual health companies.