Novak Djokovic is the majority shareholder of a biotech company seeking a treatment for covid that does not require a vaccine

The Australian Open showed how averse Novak Djokovic is to covid-19 vaccines.

Now, a few days after the Serbian tennis player was deported from that country for not complying with the sanitary regulations for his entry, it was learned that he is owner with his wife 80% of heas actions of the Danish biotech company QuantBioRescreated in mid-2020 and seeking a cure against the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“He is one of the founders of my company, which was founded in June 2020,” QuantBioRes general manager Ivan Loncarevic told AFP on Wednesday.

According to information from public records in Denmark, the number one in world tennis owns 40.8% of the shares and his wife, Jelena Ristic, 39.2%.

