Not even with Activision Blizzard Xbox generates more profits than PlayStation

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard King will greatly boost not only Xbox’s finances, but also its creative power. It seemed to many that with the purchase of Activision Blizzard King, Microsoft would be the main video game company, or at least ahead of PlayStation and Sony. However, reality is different.

Before Xbox fans are upset by these statements, neither the studios nor the press say so, but it was Xbox boss Phil Spencer himself who revealed this information at a meeting with investors that he shared with the CEOs. of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King, Satya Nadella and Bobby Kotick, respectively, as well as Microsoft COO Amy Hood.

Microsoft Gaming will approach PlayStation with the purchase of Activision Blizzard

When taking the floor, Spencer mentioned the positives of the Activision Blizzard King purchase and what it will mean for his gaming business. The manager recalled that with the purchase all Activision, Blizzard and King franchises will be part of the rich Xbox portfolio, which will become one of the largest video game franchise collections.

Spencer explained that with this acquisition, the profits of the Microsoft gaming division will rise to become the third largest video game company, although it would still not surpass PlayStation, taking profits as a meter.

“When this transaction closes, Microsoft Gaming will be the No. 3 video game company in the world based on earnings, behind Tencent and Sony,” Spencer said.

Does PlayStation make more money than Xbox, Bethesda and Activison Blizzard combined?

Recall that in addition to its franchises, Xbox (Halo, force, age of empires) would have the ZeniMax franchises (DOOM, RAGE, The Elder Scrolls) and, with your new purchase, also with world of warcraft and the greatest hits for the masses Call of Duty Y candy crush.

Still, it’s striking to see that even with all that IP power from Microsoft, the revenue generated by Tencent and PlayStation is still higher than what Xbox expects to generate once Activision Blizzard King joins them.

Of course, for some these statements by Spencer may surprise, since, as we mentioned, the calculations include the immense portfolio of IP and development studios of ZeniMax, Xbox Game Studios and Activision Blizzard King. Spencer did not comment on what elements were taken to make these calculations (video game sales, consoles, general IP merchandise, etc.), but it is striking that the impact of Sony’s gaming division (PlayStation) is of such magnitude and it can stand up to Microsoft alone; About Tencent there is not so much surprise, because it is a huge company that has a large presence in China and also covers mobile phones.

How is it possible? Well, we can get an idea thanks to data from these companies shared by the Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad. At the end of fiscal year 2020 (April 2021) the Xbox gaming division generated profits of $29.30 million dollars and Sony (PlayStation) generated $22.67 million dollars. In 3rd place was Nintendo with $15.79 million dollars, while Microsoft (Xbox) was in 4th place with $13.83 million dollars. Activision Blizzard King did not appear in the first 5 positions, since it generates annual earnings of $8,086 million dollars. Combining the earnings of Xbox and Activision Blizzard King, it would reach 3rd place with around $21.9 million, enough to overtake Nintendo and stay very close to PlayStation.

These forecasts are what Microsoft has for when the purchase of Activision Blizzard King is completed, but obviously this is not going to stay that way, like PlayStation and Tencent, the Xbox gaming division will continue to evolve and expand and we do not doubt that they will be strengthened profits and, over time, even positions change, especially since Microsoft’s strategy is clearly long-term. We will keep you informed.

What do you think of Phil Spencer’s statements? Did you think PlayStation would make so much money? Tell us in the comments.

