North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian, poses with an expensive Balenciaga outfit

Like father Like Son! The eldest daughter of the famous Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is considered one of the best dressed girls in entertainment. At 8 years old, his wardrobe includes clothes from famous designers and fashion brands such as Balenciaga and Prada.

Recently the first-born of the socialite gave something to talk about an expensive outfit with which she posed on social networks. She wore a t-shirt with a print in shades of pink and yellow and high-waisted wide-leg jeans with rips from Balenciaga, according to People magazine in Spanish. Her look was accessorized with a stuffed cloth hat valued at just over $1,100.

From a very young age, North West has been linked with fashion. The little girl has her own collection of bags from the brands Dior, Louis Vuitton and Fendi. The girl has made her tastes clear and this was demonstrated in a past video where she was shown crying for wanting to wear some of the exclusive dresses that her mother keeps in the closet, as well as the elegant Prada sandals.

North, who recently made her celebrity debut on the video platform TikTok, stocks one of the coveted bag collections. This could be seen in an impromptu tour that he took with his cousins ​​in the mansion of the socialite Kim Kardashian and that could be enjoyed by his more than three million followers on the social network.

In the video, she took a look at her collection of handbags from the Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Dior brands. According to the Page Six portal, designs by Judith Leiber Couture could also be seen, one of the most expensive including a small bag in the shape of a pizza that is valued at at least 5,695 dollars, as well as another bag with a strawberry donut design with a cost of at least 4,195. A carriage bag was also seen that has a cost of 5,695.

North is not the only one in the Kardashian clan with a great taste for fashion. Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, has also stood out for her expensive outfits and famous fashion designers. At three years old, she already wears Fendi, has her own Birkin handbag among other expensive shoes and exclusive accessories.

The entire Kardashian clan recently gathered for Kim and Kanye’s daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday celebration. The celebration had a decoration as colorful as it was impressive, although it was also full of controversy since rapper Kanye West revealed that he was not invited and that he only managed to attend after contacting Travis Scott, who informed him of the address and the schedule.

“I just got to Chi’s party and I can only thank Travis Scott for sending me the address and time, and making sure I get to spend this birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family.” said the rapper and entrepreneur in a video on Instagram.

According to The Sun, a source close to Kim Kardashian denied Kanye’s comments and assured that the socialite’s security has not prohibited contact with her four children, as she claimed. “She can no longer walk inside her house without her permission, Kim has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries.”