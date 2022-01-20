Nine Perfect Strangers, with Nicole Kidman, on Amazon Prime

The actress (Nicole Kidman), the writer (Lianne Moriarty) and the producer and showrunner (David Kelley) are back on their feet. As it is often said that the team that wins is not touched, the three came together -as they had already done for the two seasons of “Big Little Lies”- for the realization of a miniseries in which 9 people arrive at a high-profile center for various traumas and addictions.

Each of the characters offers a different range of possibilities in terms of the story that unfolds with high-flying performances according to expectations. Thus we find Masha (Nicole Kidman) owner and alma mater of Tranquillum who, together with her employees, will try to rescue, along with her employees, the guests from their traumas, their denials and the deep pain that surrounds some of them.

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving and Asher Keddie make up this eclectic group of people who, in their ambiguity, advance through the eight episodes of the series trying to redeem themselves. , accept and forgive.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” (based on the homonymous novel by Lianne Moriarty) is not exactly a genre series but manages to hook the viewer by mixing drama, suspense and black humor, advancing on a criticism of new age therapies, the use of drugs and dependence on social networks.

This combination opens and closes plot doors that direct the plot in one direction or another with great skill and turn the characters into a true unknown. They all have a dark side and each one, in their own way, seeks to reach the peace they need to continue with their lives.

The bar that “Big Little Lies” had left was very high and this series is not going to raise it even more. However, the successful trio that put it on screen and the group of actors and actresses who starred in the eight episodes have left a risky and well-constructed production (which will surely generate love and hate) that will not go unnoticed.