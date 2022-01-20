Nicolas Cage, expelled drunk from a restaurant in Las Vegas (video)

Nicolas Cage He was expelled from a restaurant in Las Vegas, due to the fact that, while intoxicated, he engaged in aggressive conduct against the restaurant’s staff and other diners.

According to information released by The Sun, other clients recorded the actor’s altercation with restaurant staff Lawry’s Prime Rib.

Witnesses said that at first they thought it was a drunken homeless man. They also reported that, according to restaurant staff, Nicholas he drank whiskey and tequila before he got flippant.

In the images, the actor can be seen sitting on a sofa, wearing leopard-print pants and having difficulty putting on his sandals and getting up. In the images, a worker from the place is also observed who asks him to laugh, which prevents the 57-year-old man from entering the restaurant again.

“We were at the bar Lawry’s when we noticed what we at first thought was a completely drunk and rowdy homeless man. To our surprise, it turned out to be Nicolas Cage“, witnesses told The Sun.

“He was completely broken and was getting into a fight with the staff. He was in very bad shape and was walking barefoot. The staff told us he had been drinking tequila and whiskey. Nicholas He was yelling at people and trying to get into fights and then the staff asked him to leave,” they said.

Other incidents of Nicolas Cage while intoxicated

In recent times, Nicolas Cage has been involved in several incidents in a state of drunkenness. According to the publication, in March 2019 he was recorded in an argument while drunk applying for a marriage license in a Las Vegas court with his fourth wife Erika Koike.

Four days after the wedding he filed for an annulment, claiming he was too drunk to understand what he was doing. A month later, the man was apparently recorded again drunk while singing the Prince classic Purple Rain at a Los Angeles karaoke bar.