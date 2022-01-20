News from Cruz Azul: Uncertainty and annoyance in Cruz Azul due to the Pol Fernndez case

Lto the situation of Guillermo Fernndez remains unresolved. In Cruz Azul they have not received a proposal from Boca Jrs. to take over the services of the steering wheel, while in La Noria they are not willing to let him go to another team for free, feeling deceived by the player himself who flew to Argentina, arguing “personal problems”, although local media assure that he is in his country to fix his contract.

In South America they take it for granted that Pol has already reached an agreement with the xeneizes and would sign for three years in exchange for 2 million dollars. However, in La Noria they know nothing of this.

“No one has offered that, only the journalists in Argentina, but hopefully (Boca’s offer arrives). l (Pol Fernndez) He has behaved very badly with us, he has teased us, especially Juan Reynoso. It is what he wants, to leave, but he will not leave for free,” a source close to the cement environment would have told ESPN.

The midfielder has five more months left on his contract with the Celestes, although apparently his idea is to leave in this winter market, so your trip to Argentina would no longer have a return ticket to Mexico.

Fernndez has had no activity with Cruz Azul in Clausura 2022. ESPN assures that a tattoo that was made on his thigh would have been infected, so he did not play against Tijuana. After, He stated that he had a personal problem in Argentina and requested special permission to travel to his country, for which he was absent from the game against FC Jurez. as well as not being against Monterrey this Saturday, with the promise of rejoining the team next Monday, January 24, leaving his future up in the air.

Photo: Imago 7

