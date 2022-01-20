new setback for the Club América board

Paul Arriola It seemed that he was going to become one of the reinforcements of the Eagles of America, but finally everything was in one of the many attempts that circulated in the Liga MX Stove Soccer. Like Paul Solari, the American, internally, took it for granted, but due to economic differences there was a reverse gear.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

Although from the board cream blue sought not to suffer the same outcome that occurred in the conversations with the Colo-Colo from Chile, the competitors that arose in the negotiations (they would be the Charlotte F.C. and the FC Dallas) would have presented somewhat more tempting proposals for the D.C. United, who owns the pass of the player in question.

However, one source of America club He confessed to Águilas Monumental, that the authorities do not lower their arms in the fight for the hiring of the winger that the Argentine coach loves so much Santiago Solari, for the rest of the regular phase of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX.

The new characteristic that the winger that Club América wants must have

After bad experiences with Brian Ocampo of National Football Club, Paul Solari from Colo-Colo Y Paul Arriola of D.C. United, the board of directors took a new position. According to what they told Águilas Monumental, in the America club intend to hire an attacker who already knows the rigor of the MX League.

The time America has to close the fifth reinforcement

The Eagles of America They still have enough margin to close the fifth incorporation of the current winter pass market. To the four who have already signed their contracts, you can easily add an element that you have already played on the first dates of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, as was the case with Alexander Zendejas. They can do it until the first of February inclusive.