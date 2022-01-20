New album coming? Shawn Mendes releases a preview of his next song

Singer Shawn Mendes is working on new music as fans speculate that a new album is on the way. In a short 12-second clip shared on Instagram, the 23-year-old star is sitting in a car enjoying an upbeat song during a FaceTime call. Another shot shows Mendes in the studio working on the track while playing guitar.

Mendes didn’t share any details about the new music, but captioned the post by asking, “Do you guys like this?” As expected, fans rushed to the comment box and shared their excitement for the new song. Mendes also received a sweet comment from his ex Camila Cabello, who wrote: “You are a crazy bobcat.”

The teaser comes shortly after Mendes released the music video for his heartwarming single “It’ll Be Okay,” and nearly two months after his split from Cabello. The music video, directed by Jay Martin, follows Mendes as he walks the wintry streets of his hometown of Toronto, Canada. As Mendes makes his way, he passionately sings the tune, wrestling with the pain of the past.

Did Shawn Mendes vent his breakup in a song?

The “Treat You Better” singer released the emotional ballad in December, and in the lyrics, Mendes details the end of a turbulent relationship. She then shared a message: “I’m having a bit of a struggle with social media right now, just my relationship with it, but I have a lot of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”

“I think when I make music, the ultimate goal is to sit there and have a kind of my own truth revealed to me. A lot of times when I’m writing songs, I use music as a platform to be able to get to a place within myself that I couldn’t get to just by talking to people or thinking about it,” Mendes explained.

Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in a joint statement in November 2020, writing in part that they “will remain best friends” despite ending their romantic relationship.