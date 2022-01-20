Never give up! Seven movies that motivate you to fight for your dreams

Fact checked contact us to make the necessary corrections. The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you feel our content is inaccurate, out of date or questionable, you canto make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Cinema can be very inspiring and give us that push we need to make our dreams come true when we see ourselves reflected in its characters and stories.

Inspiration and motivation, two points that are key when working to meet our goals. Cinema has that magic that invites us to think that it is possible, that it is possible and that we will achieve everything we set out to do. There are many films that motivate us to fight for dreams, they put us in the place of their protagonists and it even seems that the story they tell is ours.

We go through different adversities, but we always find that helping hand that encourages us to move forward and not give up. Here we have selected seven films that convey values ​​such as hope, optimism, joy, perseverance, honesty, among others. Shall we discover them together?

Some movies can help us rethink our lives and fight for our dreams.

1. Now or never

Two terminally ill patients and a list of wishes and things they want to do before they die are the basis of this film. The film tells the story of two men who meet in hospital while undergoing treatment for their lung cancer.

They become friends and decide to run away to be able to achieve all those things that they always wanted to do, but that they always postponed. Starring two movie greats like Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman, this film It makes us ask ourselves what the priorities are in our life.

Do we have a wish list that has been waiting for years to be fulfilled? When will we start marking them as complete? It’s time to get to work: now or never!

2. Eat, Pray, Love

Based on the autobiographical novel by Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat Pray Love it’s a movie that will motivate us not to dwell on tragedy, in abandonment or depression, but invites us to walk new paths in search of a purpose.

After getting divorced, the protagonist is left on the street, without money and with a sadness that permeates her soul. In this context, he decides to visit three countries, Italy, India and Indonesia, where he will live experiences that will help him value himself, love himself and realize what really matters in life.

3. Jerry Maguire

Tom Cruise plays Jerry Maguire, a successful manager of top football athletes who works for the biggest sports star endorsement agency.

When he proposes a paradigm shift in the representation of the company’s clients by promoting more honest money management, he is fired. You have to start from scratch and start winning customers… Will you make it?

Based on a true story, this film helps us discover the potential that we all carry within and that we should exploit for our benefit and that of those around us.

4. Slumdog Millionaire

Also known as “Who wants to be a millionaire”, this film won 8 Oscars, including the best film in 2008. It tells the story of Jamal, a Hindu boy who has lived in extreme poverty that led him to suffer child exploitation and not being able to attend school.

Moved by the desire to get ahead in the midst of such an adverse context, he decides to participate in a question and answer contest on a television program. If you win, you will finally be able to get out of misery and live as you really want.

The message of the film is clear and invites us not to stay immersed in an environment that is harmful to us in order to achieve our dreams. It moves us to have faith in ourselves and believe that we are people capable of doing what we set out to do.

5. The Dead Poets Club

Yes, more than 30 years have passed since the premiere of this film, but its values ​​and message remain more relevant than ever. The new literature teacher (Robin Williams) of a traditional and very straight school for boys is going to revolutionize the way of thinking of his students.

Beyond the books, he instills in his students learn to think critically for themselves and questioning the orders and decisions their parents have made for them. It is a gem of cinema that is always good to see again so as not to forget who we are and who we want to be.

The seventh art helps remind us that everything is possible if we fight for what we want.

6. Chain of favors

This is one of the movies that motivate to fight for dreams that has most inspired people to come together to help others. With an all-star cast including Haley Joel Osment, Kevin Spacey, Helen Hunt and Jon Bon Jovi, the story cuts to the heart.

Trevor is 11 years old and when his new Social Studies teacher gives them a very special assignment, his life and those of hundreds of people will change forever. The task is that each student must come up with an idea to change the world. The child has a solidarity initiative that gradually reaches more and more followers and it is, in turn, impossible to refuse to participate in it.

The important thing about this story is that it allows us to see how when everyone makes their small contribution, the world begins to change because the people who live in it generate a personal change that translates into a social change.

7. Life is beautiful

This is a movie that has it all: laughs, tears and a plot in which a father’s love for his son knows no limits, even when the world collapses completely.

The story takes place in a Nazi concentration camp when this movement was finally coming to an end. Gido is a Jewish man who is separated from his wife and is taken with his son to one of these camps to be exploited and then. killed.

Gido knows that his son’s life is at stake and he is determined to protect him by recreating playful situations that will make the little one think that everything is a survival game. It is a film as beautiful as it is exciting. invites us to look for the positive side of situations even though the context is tremendously bleak and hopeless.

Movies that motivate to fight for dreams: an open ending

Although there are many films that are really a true source of inspiration, we have chosen those because they are a good summary of the values ​​that we want to promote. Let’s work for our dreams and not allow the environment to knock them down. We are not our circumstances, we are the ones who can change them so that they play in our favor.

Finally, let us remember that the end is not written and that a happy ending is relative because happiness is lived differently depending on the place where we have to be. We say goodbye with a “to be continued”…

