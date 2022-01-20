Movies that tried to predict 2022; we tell you how Hollywood imagined today

Several days of January have already passed and we welcomed 2022, a year that we hope will bring happiness to all. At Seriesycine we wanted to take a look at 10 movies that imagined what this year will be like so you can weigh whether or not they are right about something.

Among the Shadows

A strange story that revolves around the investigation of one of the most trusted men of the president of the European Federation. It also implies a conspiracy to take control of the European continent. It also involves werewolves and Lindsay Lohan playing a vampire. Here the fact that it is located in 2022 is more an anecdote than anything else.

Absolom’s Escape’ (‘No Escape’)

The title of the film is an island for criminals. Ray Liotta gives life to the protagonist, a former marine who ended the life of a superior after refusing to kill innocent civilians, who does not hesitate to discover that the captives have created two different factions. Escape from one of them by the hair and form an alliance with the other to try to escape from there. It was the film directed by Martin Campbell before he was entrusted with the relaunch of the Bond saga with ‘Goldeneye’.

2022 tsunami

A 2004 tsunami in Taiwan was caused by shifting tectonic plates. In the film, scientists collaborate with politicians to prevent a similar event from taking place. But several false alarms lead people to think that it is not really going to happen. When the tsunami arrives, people are surprised and chaos breaks out as the floodwaters take over Bangkok.

When destiny reaches us’ (‘Soylent Green’)

Overpopulation, pollution and other issues have caused a number of problems. Many people live in a dystopia. In New York alone, there are 40 million people living in overcrowded conditions. In this scenario, a company has made millions by producing a mysterious food product of unknown provenance. The central theme of the film is to investigate what Soylent Green really is.

geostorm

This fusion of ideas ranges from the possibility of a terrorist attack to kill the president of the United States to the possibility of a huge storm destroying our planet. A pastime madness starring Gerard Butler.

The war of tomorrow’ (‘The Tomorrow War’)

This Amazon blockbuster led by Chris Pratt shows that the soldiers of the year 2051 arrive in December 2022 to warn us that aliens will take over the planet in the future, asking for volunteers to fight them in what seems like a losing battle. It is better to try to contact them before they destroy everything.

The Purge: The Night of the Beasts

The future that this movie predicts is impossible. If it were true, we would have massive purges since 2014. The first installment of the saga arrives with that sadistic annual event already established to follow the history of the Sandín family, with Ethan Hawke portraying the father having earned a fortune precisely thanks to his security systems for protecting himself that significant night.

Deham

This film presents the existence of a company that offers a life of luxury to the protagonist and his family in exchange for donating organs to wealthy foreign clients. Of course, things are not going to be that simple, although many family members enjoy their new and rich lifestyle without much effort. However, especially when it comes time to make the purchase, problems arise. In real life there is no such company.

Alien exterminator’ (‘Alien Intruder’)

Star Wars fans will really enjoy this film, which proposes that humans frequently travel to space and use virtual reality to carry out their sexual fantasies. The story is about convicts who are sent on a mission in a spaceship to rescue a lost ship. If they complete the mission and return alive, they will be free.

Hell Baby

It is a horror comedy about a couple who move into a haunted house in 2022, where the wife gives birth to a demon-possessed baby. They must ask the Vatican’s demon exorcists for help.