MIUI 13 Global will be presented at the end of the month

We thought that Xiaomi would simultaneously present the new Xiaomi 12 and MIUI 13 globally, but it seems that Xiaomi will take advantage of the arrival of the new Remi Note 11 series in our market to present the latest update to its software.

At the moment Xiaomi has only started to update the models with the Chinese ROM to the latest MIUI. But this could change in a short time after the announcement of the MIUI developers.

The MIUI team has announced through their social networks the imminent arrival of MIUI 13 globally. Just the same day that Xiaomi did the same with the new mid-range of Redmi smartphones.

At the moment we do not have a confirmed date of its presentation, but it is most likely that Xiaomi will take advantage of the first global launch of this 2022 to present us the news they have developed for the MIUI 13 global ROM.

First models to update to MIUI 13 Global

the following models will update to the latest MIUI 13 during the first quarter of this year:

Xiaomi 11 series in its entirety (Pro, Ultra, Lite, 11i…)

Xiaomi 11T and 11 Pro

XiaomiPad 5

The entire Redmi Note 10 series (Pro, Pro Max, JE…)

redmi 10

Redmi Note 8 2021

In this way a total of 18 models will be updated in a first phase. But before the first stable OTAs begin to reach our terminals, users of these models will be able to participate in the Mi Pilot program if they want to be the first to try their new features.

