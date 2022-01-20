Minister of Tourism announces millionaire investments from Bahía Príncipe and Frank Rainieri in the DR

WHAT A POLITICS, MADRID.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, reported this Thursday that the companies Bahía Príncipe and Frank Rainieri they will invest more than 250 million dollars, for a series of projects that will be carried out in the country.

During an interview in a national program at the International Tourism Fair in Madrid (FITUR), he indicated that Bahía Príncipe will contribute 140 million dollars with loans from Banco Popular, while Rainieri will contribute 150 million dollars in the municipality Miches.

In this last municipality of the El Seibo province of the national territory, the first pierce will be given in one of the works the first week of February, according to the official.

“The president and we have 27 meetings, and these are a benefit for the Dominican Republic for 1,400 million dollars,” said Collado.

points out RNN that the minister announced that there are already 7 hotel chains for the province of Pedernales and that these will be presented to the country on Friday.

Likewise, he revealed that tomorrow the Bergantín project will be presented at a breakfast of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and that they are in final agreements for actor Vin Diesel to be the image.

“Bergantín is the future of Puerto Plata, the spearhead and there will also be an innovation center, one Dominican and two international, which will be philanthropic, funding this project of an innovation center for opportunities for young people,” Held.