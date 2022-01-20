MGK and Megan Fox embrace on romantic trip to Lake Como after engagement

ads

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox celebrated their engagement with a trip to Lake Como, Italy.

The former “Transformers” star shared photos of her and Kelly’s trip to the glacial lake on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of their romantic getaway after attending Milan Fashion Week.

The couple posted photos from a boat on the glacial lake.meganfox/Instagram

“Lake Como,” she simply captioned the photos, which showed her and the “Drunk Face” rocker huddled on a boat and bundled up as they walked through the Italian city.

Fox, 35, also shared a video on her Instagram Story of the boat ride in which the couple can be seen spending time with friends.

It is unclear where they are staying in Lake Como or how long they will be there.

The couple got engaged last week in Puerto Rico.meganfox/Instagram

Page Six exclusively revealed that Kelly, 31, proposed to Fox outside the Botanical Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico last week.

The punk rocker popped the question with a symbolic two-stone sparkler featuring the two birthstones, and a little added assurance that the actress, 35, is staying engaged.

“The bands are actually thorns. So if you try to take it off, it hurts,” MGK told Vogue, adding, “Love is pain!”

Fox posted a series of snaps on her Instagram from her vacation.meganfox/Instagram

Kelly teamed up with jeweler Stephen Webster to design a “toi et moi” look featuring a diamond for him and an emerald for the “Jennifer’s Body” actress.

“He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself. He gave me a lot of material in an almost lyrical way,” Webster told Vogue about the ring.

“I used this to create the two rings that become one. I used magnets embedded in the gold to attract the two rings together when worn as one. Possibly the most romantic story I’ve ever had to work with,” he said.