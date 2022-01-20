Mexican clubs and Boca Juniors, a tense relationship in signings

The negotiations of Mexican clubs with Boca Juniors have not always been smooth and now the imminent departure of ‘Pol’ Fernández stars in another chapter

MEXICO — In Mexican soccer, signings between Boca Juniors and the clubs of the MX League, have become a headache, since negotiations do not always come to fruition, despite the interest that exists on both sides to carry out transactions.

The last episode in this story stars Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández, who asked the Cruz Azul board for a special twelve-day permit without pay to travel to Argentina for personal reasons, but various media in the South American country give as a fact that the midfielder has reached an agreement for three years with the Xeneize team.

Various sources consulted by ESPN assured that Guillermo Fernández argued a problem with his wife, who at that time was already in Argentina, which is why he had to travel to his country and solve it personally. Cruz Azul is no longer waiting for the player to return, but the alleged offer that Boca will present to get 100 percent of his pass is, because he will not leave the club for free under any circumstances.



Cruz Azul offered just under three million dollars to take over the letter from the Argentine attacker, who has six months left on his contract with Boca Juniors, or send ‘Pol’ Fernández as an exchange, however, the Argentine club did not agree to None of the above.

“No chance, it’s over. Pavón will not go to Cruz Azul”, expressed a source in Argentina to ESPN and another informant in Cruz Azul confirmed it: “We are not going for Pavón”.

On several occasions, the Colombian attacker has become an object of desire for Boca JuniorsHowever, in the current winter market, the board of directors of the Argentine team began the steps to crystallize the signing of the America striker.

The South American club has repeatedly sounded America and the same player to get his services, however, his high salary in dollars and the high cost of the footballer have prevented his transfer, making him an obsession of the Argentine team for the Colombian footballer , which has generated problems between the board of the azulcrema club and the footballer, who asked to leave the institution in the past and had a hard time not being considered by the coaching staff on duty.

In 2019, the Argentine midfielder left Cruz Azul to become a Boca Juniors footballer, this in order to return to his country to be considered with the Argentine team; However, after making an offer of six million dollars, the Celeste team rejected it and asked for eight million to release the midfielder.

After accepting the offer for the footballer’s services, the board of the Blue Cross emphasized that he would not let the Argentine midfielder out if Boca Juniors did not make the deposit, a situation that prolonged the confirmation of the signing.

The Colombian soccer player played between 2014 and 2017 in the Rayados team and after his departure, the Monterrey team transferred the soccer player to Pachuca to continue his process in Mexican soccer, however, the soccer player resisted and asked for his departure from the Tuzos , to become a new player of Boca Juniors.

In 2019 he returned to the Tuzos, after his time with Boca Juniors, and later he was active with the Tijuana team, where, not finding regularity, he was loaned in a second cycle to the Argentine team. The Xeneize team did not make the purchase option or the loan renewal effective, which is why he is now looking for a new club, after Xolos does not enter the plans for the following year either.