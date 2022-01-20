Meta Lottery | Result and numbers that fell, Wednesday, January 19 in Colombia

RESULTS | The Meta Lottery plays its Draw No. 3073 in Colombia. What are the winning numbers for Wednesday, January 19 and how do I watch this draw LIVE and ONLINE?

The winning number was: 7625 series 060.

Once the Draw No. 3073 of the Meta Lottery you can check ONLINE the results and numbers that fell, which will be available AT THE END OF THE NOTE or in the official website (CLICK HERE). The draw will begin at 10:30 p.m. in Colombia.

This draw takes place every Wednesday at the same time. That is, at 10:30 p.m. in Colombia. However, on holidays the game does not take place and is postponed to the next business day.

The jackpot of the Meta Lottery is 1,500 million pesos, although there are also various smaller amounts of up to 300 million. The game consists of matching the four numbers and the series of three digits.

Results in the Meta Lottery | Winning numbers for Wednesday, January 19 | Draw No. 3073

This draw will be held from 10:30 p.m. CDMX time. The result and the numbers that fell will be informed BY CLICKING HERE.

Meta Lottery: where to watch LIVE and ONLINE this Draw No. 3073

The draw can be seen LIVE and ONLINE through Canal Capital starting at 10:30 p.m.

Meta Lottery: price plan for Draw 3073

Meta Lottery: what days and at what time does the Draw No. 3073 start?

