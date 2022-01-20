Meryl Streep Wears The Red Shoes Miranda Priestly Would Love

meryl streep has been seen, at the exit of a show, in the city of New York, sheathed in some red high heels with which she has reminded us of her Miranda Priestly character in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. Every fashion lover has ever dreamed of having a good pair of timeless shoes in her closet with which to establish herself as the best dressed. Personally, the character of Andy Sachs – and the evolution of his relationship with the editor-in-chief of Runway – greatly influenced how I understand the ins and outs of the fashion industry as a young journalist. Since then, the personality that defined each one of the protagonists of the film and the outfits that they carried, continue to completely define the appearance of trends nowadays.

American actress, Meryl Streep, for those who do not know, imposed the stylistic constructions What would I wear? ‘The Devil wears Prada’. Vintage archives from high-profile brands like Donna Karan were chosen by the interpreter of ‘Don’t look Up’ to bring his character to life on the big screen.

The shoes that Miranda Priestly would wear in 2022 are red











© Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Meryl Streep has been seen in New York leaving a show with the red heels that Miranda Priestly would wear.





Who immerses himself in everything he needs to know about the costumes of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ will realize that the red heels model ‘I Love Vivier Pumps’ which are under the signature of Roger Vivier who has carried meryl streep, recently, they would have been admired and loved by the Miranda Priestly of 15 years ago.

Between footwear What is it trend in this autumn-winter season 2021/22 the sharp tip salons that will compete this end of the year with high boots, the star shoe of fashion experts. Risky and flashy bets will be heralded as suitable for the coming festivities. Versace, Saint Laurent or Schiaparelli were some of the firms that launched their own interpretations of them on the catwalk. Designs that you will seek to recycle regardless of the season.

However, if you want to avoid difficult creations and prefer to ensure a good investment in basics, we advise you to buy some red high heels, just as you have done meryl streep. The personality has combined the lounges with a kimono in a bluish tone and with a print inside. She has worn said outfit adding some thin black stockings to the look. A finish that exudes the strong personality and character that it carries with it.