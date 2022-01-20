Meryl Streep on “Don’t Look Up”: “It’s the most important movie of my life”

In “Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay He mocks denialism, politics and the media without limits. that’s where meryl streep she plays an important role by playing a president of the United States who is far from reality and who is unable to make the right decisions.

Saving the world from extinction, that is the task of this character played by the renowned actress, who spoke in detail about her work and how she approached and grew with “Don’t Look Up”.

The iconic actress admits that she “loved the script” ever since she saw it and thought it was really cool and funny. He also adds in a media interview that it was “the best movie ever made” and that he added to this that “Don’t Look Up” is the “most important” film of his life, “without a doubt”.

As we discussed, this is a comic character, so meryl streep she does not pay “attention to the seriousness” that she should have, on the contrary, for the actress everything she did with this role was for fun to the point of tears, from beginning to end she did not stop having a good time.

However, beyond the fun, playing this role made her think, she knows that you can fight to get the world back on track, to set the right priorities and to think about issues such as fairness and justice.

End the interview by thanking Adam McKay because due to his film he recognizes that he is going to “have to change” his life.

Meet Netflix’s post with “Don’t look up”: