Medical interns from UG demand a solution to the process of assigning venues * Central Page

Around 8:30 a.m. this Thursday, a group of medical surgeon students demonstrated at the University of Guanajuato (UG) School of Medicine on 20 de Enero Street.

Said demonstration is with the intention of demanding that the general rector of the UG, Luis Felipe Guerrero Agripino, carry out today, as planned, the selection of venues to start his professional social service digitally to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Through a document that they sent to Página Central, the students questioned the seriousness of the University of Guanajuato for not ensuring their safety.

“We had been informed through official media that the official election of positions would take place on January 20, 2022 and less than 10 hours later they told us that the election was cancelled,” they commented.

Previously they had already changed the dynamics of the election by citing groups of 10 people to prevent cases of coronavirus, but around 10 at night they were informed that the election had been cancelled.

Likewise, they regretted that there were no official channels to communicate this determination and to be able to correct this situation in the best way, since it was through a WhatsApp account of current interns that they were notified of this news.

The new date of the selection that they indicated is next January 28, when as of February 1 they must already be at their health care point.

They refuse to be sent to unsafe areas

Another of the complaints of the next interns is that this division of the UG will be the last to choose the points for the internships, since surgical medical interns from private education institutions have already chosen their point of residence.

“The list of positions that are offered to us are geographically distant, they are known to be dangerous by those colleagues who live nearby and due to known situations that threatened the life and integrity of previous interns,” they said.

They even pointed out that there are spaces where there is no possibility of spending the night, so they would have to allocate their own economic resources to rent a space.

For this reason, they demanded that the academic authorities provide them with a viable solution as soon as possible.

*to