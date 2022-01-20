medical examination for sex reassignment is not necessary

Previous laws required medical tests that diagnosed the patient with gender dysphoria.

On December 2, the Ministry of Health announced the inclusion in the pharmaceutical benefit of the National Health System of a new hormonal treatment whose active ingredient is a testosterone decanoate and which is intended, among others, for trans people.

“This drug, known in Spain as reandron, has existed for a long time, but until now it was not included in free health coverage,” explains Antonio Becerra, an endocrinologist expert in transgender medicine and coordinator of the Gender Identity Unit of the Community from Madrid. The main advantage of this therapy is that trans men will require fewer intramuscular punctures, usually administered weekly.

“This treatment only involves an intramuscular injection every three months, which makes life much more comfortable,” explains the specialist. In addition, the drug does not require as many medical controls, since a stable concentration of testosterone is maintained, avoiding peaks and alterations.

Medical evaluations to start sex change treatments have been a topic of debate throughout this year. On May 18, a proposal for a trans law was voted to be admitted, which, as it did not achieve a simple majority of votes in favor, did not go ahead. But, a month later, the Spanish government approved a bill to allow that from the age of 14 you can change your sex in the civil registry with an administrative procedure without the need for health reports and medical and legal guardianship to proceed. to such modification.

Until then, the previous law, from 2007, required that for the change of sex the person had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, for which a medical or psychological report was required. In addition, she must have been medically treated for at least two years to accommodate her physical characteristics to those corresponding to her sex.

“From my personal point of view, the person’s gender identity is not diagnosed. Identity is a feeling of belonging and does not admit diagnosis. Gender self-determination as a regulatory principle has been included in various regional laws for several years. Valencia and Madrid are a sample”, says Marcelino Gómez Balaguer, from the Gender Identity Unit of the Dr. Peset University Hospital in Valencia and coordinator of the Identity and Sexual Differentiation group of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (GIDSEEN) of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN), established more than 20 years ago as a multidisciplinary group of professionals involved in the issue of identity.

“In the last Spanish National Congress of Psychiatry, the board of directors already made a headline that transsexuality is not a disease. And the World Health Organization (WHO) stopped considering it a mental disorder in 2018. That is why an examination psychiatric treatment is no longer a mandatory requirement to start hormonal treatment,” justifies Becerra, who attended his first case of sex change in 1992. According to a publication in the magazine Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, the rough estimate of the trans and non-binary population ranges from 0.1% to 2% among adults.

Although in Spain there are no exact data on the prevalence of the trans population in Spain, experts are finding more and more cases of patients who want to transit.

Hormonal treatment for life

“The current profile of users we serve has changed a great deal in recent years. A few years ago the percentage of transgender people requesting surgery was very high. Currently, the “corporeality” model and the very dynamics of society make transgender people request less binary and rigid intervention models”, explains Gómez Balaguer.

“Before there was a higher proportion of trans women, but in recent years we are observing a phenomenon worldwide: it is mainly girls between 16 and 18 years old who want to transition to men. The prevalence of people who are born women, but who feel men is growing exponentially,” says Becerra, until a month ago coordinator and member of the Identity and Sexual Differentiation group of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (GIDSEEN).

For the specialist, the search for identity is a slow process “that must go step by step. It cannot be started by an irreversible intervention, such as an operation, but must begin with what is changeable, with a change of clothes, for example.

You start with a low dose of hormones and work your way up. When a year and a half or two have passed, then we propose surgery”, details the endocrinologist from the Community of Madrid. “And we must bear in mind that the treatment is for life, without hormones the bones decalcify, whether masculine or feminine. If they have had surgery they will always need hormones for the bones!”

In Spain, there are several centers that have units specialized in gender and identity but, except in the case of a mastectomy, only some communities such as Madrid, Andalusia, the Basque Country, Valencia or Catalonia perform gender reassignment surgeries.

According to the Center for Oncological Surgery, which has a unit specialized in gynecological surgery, these types of interventions have doubled in our country in the last five years. In Becerra’s words, “specialized surgical personnel are scarce and should be increased. Developing a vagina that is physically functional and aesthetic at the same time for an expert who has done many is not complicated.”

“Masculinizing genital surgeries do not give good results, so they are still in low demand,” adds the coordinator of the GIDSEEN group, and explains that “transgender women do not necessarily reject their genitals. The demand for this type of surgery continues to be very important, but in young people the experience of the genital has changed a lot. In the case of transgender men, mastectomy is mostly requested”.

Vaginoplasty, whose purpose is to create a vagina in the person who was born male, consists of removing the testicles (orchiectomy) and the penis (penectomy), creating a vagina with penile or colon tissue (vaginoplasty), creating a vulva ( vulvoplasty), creating a clitoris (clitoroplasty), and creating genital lips (labiaplasty). There are two forms of intervention.

On the one hand, it can be carried out by penile inversion, “in which the skin of the penis and scrotum are inverted to create a vagina. As if it were a sock,” the specialist details. The other method is through the pedicled rectosigmoid flap, an operation that uses the end of the large intestine to create the vagina. “This is less frequent because it is more complicated. A tissue with sapofritic bacteria placed for other functions can make them turn out to be pathogenic.”

In the opinion of the expert from the Dr. Peset University Hospital, “it is not a good strategy to perform surgeries on a body that is still developing and on people with a gender identity in formation and in a phase of identity construction. It is advisable to set an individualized strategy attending to each vital history and the severity of the dysphoria. We must assess the individual clinical situation, associated risk factors, smoking, skin condition, surgical risks, etc.”

According to Becerra, “the real problem with these interventions occurs when patients run into inexperienced hands, as happened before with bariatric surgery. Now there is experience, but before there were many disasters and even deaths.”

The transgender medicine expert points out another problem when it comes to sex reassignment: “Not all people who transition come to a specialist from scratch, they may have been self-medicating for years, without having had any medical attention. Some have been subjected by inexperienced hands, with surgeries that have to be modified, with penis mutilation or They have injected oils for breast development, for example.

In addition to the genitals, sex change operations require facial surgery, voice surgery, among other aspects. “That is why, even if it is an endocrine issue, it is so important to have a disciplinary team to carry out a complete process of sex reassignment“, emphasizes the specialist. Our job is not only to administer powerful hormones or offer a scalpel, but to inform people, explore alternative routes to medication and accompany them in making their decisions”, concludes Gómez-Balaguer.

