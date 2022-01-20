Mean Girls Day: origin, what is celebrated and why October 3 is dressed in pink

Today October 3 is known as the Mean Girls Day, because all fans of the famous film remember this date as something special, and we will tell you what the origin of the celebration is and why it is dressed in pink.

The significance of Mean Girls

Mean Girls It has become an icon of pop culture, thanks to the fact that many references and phrases taken from history are used today.

It was starred by Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, premiered in 2004 and after 17 years it is still one of the public’s favorites.

Origin of Mean Girls Day

The film is remembered on this day, because within the plot, in one of the classes, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), the protagonist’s love interest, “Cady Heron” (Lindsay Lohan), asks her what day it is, and she replies, “October 3.”

Furthermore, it is “Cady” herself, who is in charge of recounting the scene through a voiceover.

For this reason, fans of the production remember this date, so they decided to institute it as Mean Girls Day, and they commemorate it with memes, scenes from the movie and wearing pink.

Why do you dress in pink?

The pink color refers to another scene in the film, in which “Cady” sits down to talk with “Las Plásticas”, who invite her the next day to be with them at lunch, and curiously it falls on a Wednesday, so They warn the protagonist that she must wear pink, as it is one of her fashion rules.