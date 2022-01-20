McDonalds joins the adventure of Microsoft and Activision

We continue to experience the shock wave of the bomb that was the revelation of the purchase of Activision by Microsoft, which would apparently be completed in the first months of 2023. For now, there are many leaks and few certainties, although it is curious to see the number of people who have become true professionals of the different commercial laws of the world and offer their wise opinion on social networks regarding monopolies and other trifles.

Other companies seem to have jumped on the bandwagon of what seems to be a true scheme-breaking business with a slightly lighter tone, such is the case of McDonalds.

Microsoft for everything

And it is that the account of the famous chain of fast food posted on your twitter account an Xbox Series X made with a box of potato chips and a controller in tune with the company logo asking if those from Redmond were also going to buy that brand, in a fun back and forth of several posts between the two official accounts.

As for the future of the acquisition of Activision, beyond the approximate completion date, little else is officially known, not even if the games will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, although it is most likely that those led by Phil Spencer will choose for approaching this aspect in the same way that they did with Bethesda. Get comfortable because this story is going to be long.