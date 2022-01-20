Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reveal that it was Kevin Smith who saved Good Will Hunting

Ben Affeck and Kevin Smith’s relationship dates back to the earliest days of their careers, with Affleck starring in two of Smith’s movies in the ’90s: 1995. Mallrats and 1997 chasing amy. While your the relationship has had its ups and downs over the years, their bond at one point was undeniable, with Smith even crediting himself with coining the nickname “Bennifer” for Affleck and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez again. It seems that Smith played another, even more important, role in Affleck’s life, as the the last duel The actor and Damon recently revealed that Smith saved their Oscar-winning film. goodwill hunting.

Matt Damon recently interviewed Ben Affleck for EW, and the two took a deep dive into The beginnings of Affleck’s career, with Damon noting that Kevin Smith and Affleck were frequent collaborators in the past. Affleck said he enjoyed working with the Silent Bob actor, calling him “funny, smart and charming.” What’s more, Damon said that Smith really deserves credit for getting goodwill hunting done:

Kevin also saved Good Will Hunting. This is not a small side note. He is the reason Good Will Hunting was done. We were dead in the water, all offers had evaporated.

