Ben Affeck and Kevin Smith’s relationship dates back to the earliest days of their careers, with Affleck starring in two of Smith’s movies in the ’90s: 1995. Mallrats and 1997 chasing amy. While your the relationship has had its ups and downs over the years, their bond at one point was undeniable, with Smith even crediting himself with coining the nickname “Bennifer” for Affleck and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez again . It seems that Smith played another, even more important, role in Affleck’s life, as the the last duel The actor and Damon recently revealed that Smith saved their Oscar-winning film. goodwill hunting.

Matt Damon recently interviewed Ben Affleck for EW, and the two took a deep dive into The beginnings of Affleck’s career , with Damon noting that Kevin Smith and Affleck were frequent collaborators in the past. Affleck said he enjoyed working with the Silent Bob actor, calling him “funny, smart and charming.” What’s more, Damon said that Smith really deserves credit for getting goodwill hunting done:

Kevin also saved Good Will Hunting. This is not a small side note. He is the reason Good Will Hunting was done. We were dead in the water, all offers had evaporated.

Wow, it seems that if the comic book fan hadn’t intervened, we might not have known the story of math genius Will Hunting and his relationship with therapist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams). Kevin Smith is credited as a co-executive producer on the film, which Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote and starred in. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards in 1998, winning two: Best Supporting Actor for Williams and Best Original Screenplay for Damon. and Affleck.

goodwill hunting helped establish Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as writers and actors in Hollywood, and there’s no question that if the comic book writer and animator saved their movie, it had something to do with the success they both achieved. Affleck acknowledged as much in the EW interview, but said that when it came time to give credit where credit was due, he dropped the ball:

I promised him I’d appreciate it if we ever got an Oscar and I quickly forgot about it. And then I said, ‘If I ever win again, I swear to God I’m going to thank you.’ I forgot again.

After winning the Oscar with Matt Damon for goodwill hunting, the former Batman actor added to his collection in 2013, winning the Academy Award for Best Picture with Argo, which he directed and starred in. Apparently, the actor forgot both times to thank Kevin Smith for putting them on the road to success by making his 1997 comedy-drama.

Kevin Smith may not have gotten his Oscar nod, but he did get Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to reprise his performance. goodwill hunting roles in his 2001 film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and them also appeared in 2019 Jay and Silent Bob Reboot .