Matrix 4’s Jessica Henwick Talks About Meeting Keanu Reeves And What He’s Really Like

Over the years, Keanu Reeves has become more than just the actor who played Neo in Matrix films; he is also a Hollywood legend and a pop culture icon. these days. So, as you can imagine, the young protagonist on the set of the latest installment, The Matrix Resurrections, had his moments of admiration while working with the actor in his first Matrix film in almost 20 years. Jessica Henwick, who worked closely with Reeves as Bugs, recently shared her experience with him.

Jessica Henwick has seen her share of big-budget scenarios, from appearing in a Star Wars movie to be a part of game of Thrones and Netflix’s Marvel Universe. The actress said the following to the hollywood reporter on having a “fan-girl” moment for Keanu Reeves:

When I play someone, I start to take on their qualities, so I think it was half me and half Bugs when I met Keanu and had that pinching moment with him. Yes, his mystique is as real as people say, but he’s also a normal guy. We got along and talked about food and what we did the other night. He’s just a regular guy, but it’s interesting how he’s taken on this idol mantle over time. It is fascinating. I don’t know what else to say about that because he is very private and I don’t want to infringe on his privacy in any way.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker