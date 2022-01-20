Matrix 4’s Jessica Henwick Talks About Meeting Keanu Reeves And What He’s Really Like

Over the years, Keanu Reeves has become more than just the actor who played Neo in Matrix films; he is also a Hollywood legend and a pop culture icon. these days. So, as you can imagine, the young protagonist on the set of the latest installment, The Matrix Resurrections, had his moments of admiration while working with the actor in his first Matrix film in almost 20 years. Jessica Henwick, who worked closely with Reeves as Bugs, recently shared her experience with him.

Jessica Henwick has seen her share of big-budget scenarios, from appearing in a Star Wars movie to be a part of game of Thrones and Netflix’s Marvel Universe. The actress said the following to the hollywood reporter on having a “fan-girl” moment for Keanu Reeves:

When I play someone, I start to take on their qualities, so I think it was half me and half Bugs when I met Keanu and had that pinching moment with him. Yes, his mystique is as real as people say, but he’s also a normal guy. We got along and talked about food and what we did the other night. He’s just a regular guy, but it’s interesting how he’s taken on this idol mantle over time. It is fascinating. I don’t know what else to say about that because he is very private and I don’t want to infringe on his privacy in any way.

Apparently Jessica Henwick isn’t usually interested in the famous actors she’s shared screens with, but apparently Keanu Reeves was an exception. It helps that Reeves’ Neo is a bit of an in-universe celebrity for his Bugs character, as he shared. In that way, the actress’s reaction to Reeves could also influence her performance on camera.

As Jessica Henwick shared, when it comes down to it, Keanu Reeves is “just a normal guy” who he had normal conversations with about his favorite days and foods. It must be especially wild to strike up a typical buddy relationship with someone who has been the subject of memes, quotes, and the subject of many crushes and fantasies.

The 29-year-old actress also shared that Keanu Reeves’ “mystique” as a person is very real, even though she called him a “normal” guy. The actor is, in particular, a reserved person and a Man of few words , and in that spirit, he kept it intact while answering a question about this aspect of the actor’s personality.

The Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters and HBO Max in late December, as will Spider-Man: No Way Home it was becoming the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era . For a film supposedly made on a budget of $190 million, its commercial release was unsuccessful, claiming close to $141 million in box office earnings worldwide. The movie divided critics and audiences alike on how it was received, taking home a B- rating from moviegoers, for CinemaScore .