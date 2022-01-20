Marvel: Fantastic Four Appearance in Doctor Strange 2 Revealed?

For many months, even years, Marvel Studios is developing the new movie fantastic four. An adaptation, already within the UCM, which will be directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and that still has neither protagonists nor release date. But a new rumor suggests that Mr. Fantastic could make a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness embodied by none other than John Krasinski.

Although there is still no official confirmation from Krasinski or from Marvel Studios that the House of Ideas has contacted the actor for the role of Reed Richards, specialized site information The Illuminerdi, points out that the actor of A Quiet Place would make an appearance as a variant of Mister Fantastic. What’s more, the medium points out that the protagonist would have already shot his scenes for the film that will be released this year.

A fantastic duo that could lift the “curse” that weighs on the Fantastic 4

The signing of Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, like that of his wife in real life Emily Blunt as Sue Storm, is an old yearning for much of the Marvel fandom, who sees the actors as the ideal choice so that, finally, fantastic four jump into the universe Marvel. In addition, with the possible appearance of Richards, and especially considering that it would be a “variant”, fans speculate if his presence would be the prelude to the arrival at the MCU of the Illuminati, a clandestine group of heroes with a high intellect. -and sometimes dubious ethics- of which Richards is a part. The group was originally founded by Charles Xavier, Namor, Black Bolt, Richards, and Strange himself. Therefore, his appearance in the film could well be more than justified.

What is Doctor Strange 2 about?

The film directed by Sam Raimi will delve into the consequences of altering the very structure of the multiverse, thus exploring the effects of the chaos unleashed on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thus, the master of the mythical arts will enter other realities for which he will seek help from the other great connoisseur of the path of magic, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, played again by Elizabeth Olsen.

Along with Cumberbatch and Olsen, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Benedict Wong will also be, who will once again be his faithful companion Wong; Chiwetel Ejiofor, such as Strange’s rival Mordo and the debut of Xochitl Gomez, as the new heroine, America Chavez, whose powers could be key to the plot of the film.