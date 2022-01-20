Markets tremble amid unprecedented double tightening by the Fed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange in December 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Bloomberg) — A quick double whammy of interest rate hikes and a shrinking of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet risks destabilizing already hard-hit stock and bond markets.

The effects on markets and the economy of combining the two aspects of monetary tightening in rapid succession, something that has not been done before, are unknown, and investors are voicing concern. The Nasdaq tech index is down more than 8% in the last 10 trading sessions, while Treasuries are down 2.3% this month.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues would like to see some tightening of financial conditions to de-escalate the robust economy and help reduce the highest inflation in decades. A pullback in asset prices after stock and home prices hit records last year would help that process, provided it didn’t turn into a destabilizing recession that wound up hurting the economy.

Further complicating this task is that the Fed has only previously reduced its bond reserve once, in 2017-2019, so it is difficult to try to calculate the impact of a larger and faster quantitative tightening this time.

The reduction of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is likely to come sooner and faster than ever. Graphic. Bloomberg.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams expects long-term rates to “go up a little bit” over time as the central bank reduces the size of its balance sheet. But he acknowledged last week that it was “quite uncertain” how big the impact of such a quantitative adjustment would be. “We have to be humble,” he told the Council on Foreign Relations on Friday.

One of his predecessors, William Dudley, hopes the process will go smoothly. Constant communication of the Fed’s plans will help, as will a liquidity support that the central bank put in place last year. The permanent tool of repurchase agreements, or repos, gives banks an easy method of exchanging Treasuries for cash, a safety valve that may help stave off the contraction seen in 2019.

Analysts do not see it so clearly

Investors, however, attribute much more “adjusting power” to balance sheet reductions than some Fed analysis, according to Deutsche Bank AG’s chief US economist Matthew Luzzetti, raising the risk of unexpected sell-offs in risky assets. .

As traders increasingly price in a rate hike in March followed a few months late by the start of the Federal Reserve’s bond portfolio reduction, stock investors have grown increasingly wary.

In 2017, the Fed began normalizing its balance sheet nearly two years after raising its short-term policy rate from near zero. And he reduced his bonus inventory in small steps. This time, the monetary authorities, including Powell, have made it clear that they will go faster.

Monetary pundits have said a different approach is warranted: The economy is stronger than it was then, inflation is much higher, and the balance sheet is much larger. In addition, the Fed is holding $326 billion of Treasury bills that could roll off the balance sheet in a matter of months if the proceeds aren’t reinvested.

While some pullback in risk assets could be helpful for the Fed, a major drop could hurt the recovery. To avoid that, policymakers will likely prepare the market for what they intend to do, in Powell’s parlance, by socializing their intentions with investors.

