Mark Wahlberg enters the world of spirits with Flecha Azul tequila

In recent years we have witnessed how more famous faces monopolize the spotlights of the world of distillates, being tequila the most drink explored. To the list of celebrities who have invested in agave, such as George Clooney, Kendall Jenner Y Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, now joins the American actor, model, singer and television producer, Mark Wahlberg, with his Blue Arrow Tequila.

A couple of days ago, Oscar nominee joined as main investor to the brand co-founded by the Mexican PGA golfer, Abraham Ancer, and the businessman Aron Marquez. Blue Arrow It comes straight from Tequila, Jalisco, and is produced with Blue Weber agave.

Photos: Facebook Blue Arrow

Mark Wahlberg, the new member of Blue Arrow Tequila

The trio met in 2019 and immediately discovered that their values, such as faith, love of family, hard work and good tequila, are something they all have in common. The actor traveled to Mexico at the end of 2021 and visited the distillery owned and operated by a local family since 1840.

The name comes from the idea that an arrow can only be fired and propelled forward when pulled back. This concept defines the three involved, who worked hard to achieve greatness and especially the two Mexicans who are a testimony to the American dream.

Blue Arrow Tequila Pineapples they are cooked in traditional masonry ovens to release the sweet substance called Mosto. For fermentation, it remains for 72 hours until it becomes alcohol and then goes through at least two distillations.

In the case of the crystalline, it undergoes a triple distillation to become the most premium version of its standard vintage.

Flecha Azul sells five different types of tequila: White, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino and Extra Añejo. For now it is currently available in California, Texas, Nevada and Georgia, but soon it will be all over the United States and with any luck it will come to our country.