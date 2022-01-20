Mark Wahlberg continues betting on fitness and invests in PowerPlate

Actor Mark Wahlberg has an extensive presence in the fitness industry as an investor, the most prominent being his contribution to the F45 gym chain.

Mark Wahlberg has officially joined Power Plate as an investor in parent company Performance Health Systems and a brand ambassador.

The actor, who claims to have been a Power Plate user for 15 years, will serve as an investor, ambassador and active consultant for ongoing strategy, product and programming development.

Power Plate is Wahlberg’s latest addition to a portfolio of investments that includes other fitness-oriented brands and companies the actor discovered through his personal use, including F45, a gym franchise focused on small-group functional training programs, Performance-Inspired, a provider of all-natural nutritional products and sports equipment.

“The fact that Power Plate has been relatively unknown for so long surprised me,” said Wahlberg. “I have been a satisfied customer for over a decade, so I decided to get involved in spreading awareness about their innovative products.”

“It’s not often you get the opportunity to align with one person who can influence every facet of a business, from personal investment and business strategy to increasing brand awareness and credibility, but that’s exactly what Mark contributes to Power Plate. He is a rare individual whose voice resonates with consumers on a truly global level,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems.

“Over the years, Power Plate and vibration training have been unequivocally validated by medical, academic, and exercise science, and yet it remains a mystery to many people. We believe Mark can play an invaluable role in changing that, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him on board.”

New stage of Power Plate

The entry into the company of Mark Wahlberg coincides with the turn that the Power Plate brand wants to give to its position in the market, as explained to CMDsport this week by the distributor of Power Plate in Spain, Dvelop Full Fitness. A new positioning focused on health and the complementation of specific training.



