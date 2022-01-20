Mark Wahlberg and Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Infinite’ To Be Exclusive To Paramount Plus

infinite is another movie delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The science fiction film stars Mark Wahlberg and is directed by Antoine Fuqua, responsible for titles such as The equalizer Y redemption. ANDhe media conglomerate ViacomCBS will carry infinite directly and exclusively to Paramount Plus, this being the only way to see the long-awaited blockbuster.

Although Paramount continues to bet on the theatrical release, as is the case with the imminent arrival in theaters of A Quiet Place 2 or the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible. This exclusivity within its platform denotes the intention of competing face to face with the main streaming companies currently on the market. Another of the key features that the company will apply will be to bring movie premieres to its platform just 45 days after their arrival in theaters, as opposed to the three months that studios establish with respect to the big screen as a rule. Paramount plus plans appear to offer a mixed strategy where they will combine those exclusivities with movies available in both formats simultaneously. The new streaming channel plans to add 1,000 productions to its catalog, to add another 1,500 films in a few months. This great catalog It intends to imitate Netflix’s multi-film offer of premieres, since Paramount will release an exclusive production a week.

“Infinite”: A mind thriller

In infinite, Mark Wahlberg will play Evan McCauley, a man plagued by hallucinations of memories outside his life. He thinks it’s a mental illness that has no cure, but that thought fades with a group of people who call themselves “the infinities”, beings that are capable of remembering past lives and that are willing to stop an enemy that has the same abilities as them.

Fuqua’s new film that mixes science fiction with a kind of mental thriller has a great cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Rupert Friend, Dylan O’Brien and Jason Mantzoukas. The script will be written by Ian Shorr ( Splinter, rigged), based on the novel The Reincanationist Papers by D.Eric Maikranz. yesIt will be the first time that director and actor coincide, however Fuqua is used to working with superstars such as Denzel Washington, Jake Gylenhaal or Gerard Butler, among others.