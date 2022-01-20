Mare of Easttown: the thriller series with Kate Winslet that you should definitely watch

With the democratization of streaming platforms, the big names on the small screen are multiplying their productions to attract more and more people interested in subscribing. Thriller, science fiction, police series, the genres multiply, to the delight of the great consumers of series. And recently, a series managed to get everyone to agree: Easttown Mare. With its 5-star cast and exciting plot, Kate Winslet’s new series is the thriller of the moment.





a captivating series

Within Easttown Mare, viewers head to the town of Easttown, a rural town in the state of Pennsylvania. The plot follows the daily life of police sergeant Mare Sheehan, who must investigate the recent murder of a teenage mother. Problem: Your personal life is falling apart. Sheehan, played by the excellent Kate Winslet, will have to juggle between her professional obligations and her personal life that hangs in the balance. Battered by a divorce, the loss of a son to suicide, and a custody battle over his grandson with his heroin-addicted stepdaughter, Sheehan finds both his mental and physical health take a hit.

To top it off, Sheehan is introduced as a local hero, starring in a high school basketball game 25 years ago. Expectations are high for this member of the police force who is struggling to solve the disappearance of another teenage mother, which occurred a year ago. Faced with this lack of results, the locals begin to doubt his detective skills. With its heavy plot and captivating narrative, Easttown Mare it does not embody the cheerful and light series that will light up your long winter nights.





Despite everything, this captivating thriller did not take long to conquer its viewers. The French press is already conquered:

« A panache, a fabulous emotional intelligence that ui transforms what should have been a twilight thriller into an unexpected and moving portrait of a woman and a rural community crushed by pain and a hard life..» explains Constance Jamet of Le Figaro. (4.5/5)

ui transforms what should have been a twilight thriller into an unexpected and moving portrait of a woman and a rural community crushed by pain and a hard life..» explains Constance Jamet of Le Figaro. (4.5/5) «By passing crime through the lens of social determinism, Mare of Easttown does not escape the recycling of trite themes: femicides, child delinquency, the problematic role of the Church… Brad Ingelsby’s series, however, puts an end to misery, thanks in particular to the finely written supporting roles. shares Audrey Fournier of Le Monde. (4.5/5)

shares Audrey Fournier of Le Monde. (4.5/5) «In a classic plot – a policewoman tries to find the culprit of the death of a teenager in a small town in Pennsylvania -, this miniseries is especially worth watching for its effectiveness and its feminine charactersays Olivier Joyard of Inrockuptibles. (3/5)

Among the strengths of Easttown Mare, the critics highlight the moving and striking interpretation of Kate Winslet, the captivating narration of this investigation in seven episodes or the forcefulness of a tailor-made casting. A miniseries that quickly got everyone to agree, presenting itself as one of the beautiful surprises of 2021.

Where to see Mare of Easttown?

In France, Easttown Mare It is broadcast from April 19, 2021 on OCS and will be broadcast every week on CANAL+, starting this Thursday, January 20, 2022. CANAL+ subscribers will thus be able to discover this series of 2021 events, which undoubtedly deserve to be highlighted. A thriller produced by HBO that shone with the performance of Kate Winslet, winner of an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her role as Mare Sheehan. A captivating affair coupled with a descent into hell for the sergeant dealing with the vagaries of life. A miniseries that supposedly would stop after these seven chapters and that could still return to our screens after a second season. But for now, nothing has been announced yet.



