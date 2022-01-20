Manizales Lottery | Result HERE for Wednesday January 19 and your winning numbers Draw 4730

Manizales lottery on Wednesday, January 19. All results and winning numbers can be checked ONLINE as soon as Draw No. 4730 ends. How do I watch LIVE and ONLINE?

The jackpot winning number was: 9253 series 010.

From the 23.00 Colombian time Draw No. 4630 of the Manizales Lottery. All the results and winning numbers for Wednesday, January 19 can be found AT THE END OF THE NOTE or by CLICKING HERE.

This Colombian Lottery game takes place every Wednesday at the same time, except on holidays. In those cases, the draw is postponed to the next business day.

Among the large number of prizes offered by this draw, the jackpot stands out, which is 1,500 million pesos. Then there are several dry ones with interesting money to reward. The largest of them is up to 50 million.

Results in Draw No. 4730 of the Manizales Lottery, Wednesday, January 19

This draw will take place from 23.00 Colombian time. All results will be announced HERE as soon as the game is over or by CLICKING HERE.

Prize plan: what are the dry millionaires and the Manizales Lottery jackpot

Manizales Lottery: what time does Draw No. 4730 start, Wednesday, January 19

The Manizales Lottery draws are held every Wednesday starting at 22:30 Colombian time.