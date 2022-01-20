Mac Miller: This was his tragic death

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 19.01.2022





Within the world of music there have been events that to date have no explanation clear as the death of different icons: Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, John Lennon or the most recent, Mac Miller.

FIt was September 7, 2018 when the music industry learned the terrible news that rapper Mac Miller had died.

Before days of pure speculation, the most reliable version was that the famous singer had died of a drug overdose. This resulted in the arrest of three people: Stephen Andrew Walter, Cameron James Pettit and Ryan Michael Reavis, accused of distributing drugs.

Many versions have come out of the death of Mac Miller but here we will tell you what really happened.

What happened to Mac Miller?

According to official information from the coroner, Miller died at the Studio City residence, a city in the San Fernando Valley, north of Los Angeles. Despite the emergency services provided to the singer, it was not possible to save his life. At 11:51 local time, his death was recorded.

It was his personal assistant who found him unconscious. He quickly called the emergency room asking for help for a patient suffering from cardiac arrest.

Forensic investigations determined that the cause of death was a mixture of drugs. containing cocaine, ethanol and fentalin.

Miller and his depression

The last interview the rapper gave was the day before his death, in which he said that he suffered from severe depression problems.

“What I want is not to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days, have days where I can wake up and feel on top of the world.”

Miller had drug problems since adolescence, but these were accentuated when the romantic relationship he had with Ariana Grande ended. The famous singer, upon learning of her death, dedicated a few words to her where she was totally devastated.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 years old and I always will. I can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I really can’t understand it. You and I talked about this many times. I am very angry, I am sorry for not being able to help you or heal your pain.”

DAG