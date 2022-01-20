Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passes Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry in All-Star voting

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moved past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry to take the lead among all NBA players in All-Star voting before polls closed Saturday at midnight ET.

James, who was chasing Curry in the first two rounds of voting, got 6.8 million votes in the third round of voting, which was released Thursday afternoon. Curry, meanwhile, was second among all players with just over 6 million votes.

By passing Curry, James is in line to captain one of the two All-Star teams for the fifth straight year, since the 2018 introduction of the new system that makes the player with the most votes in each conference become captain. For the second year in a row, he’s likely to be joined in that role by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who has a 380,000-vote lead over Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the top spot among NBA players. Eastern Conference.

Although the vote of the fans is the only thing that determines who will be the captain of each team, the rest of the starters are determined based on a formula that includes the vote of the fans, which represents 50% of the total, as well as the vote of the media and players, who each have 25%.

Joining James on the front line is Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, and Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, who has never been in an All-Star game before. Wiggins is followed by LA Clippers forward Paul George, Lakers power forward Anthony Davis and Warriors power forward Draymond Green.

Among West backcourt players, Curry is followed by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who has opened up a sizable lead over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic for second place among point guards. / escorts.

In the East, Durant, Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are all but assured candidates for the three front-row starting spots, while Chicago Bulls shooting guard DeMar DeRozan has a big advantage in the East. first place in the back court. He is followed by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Nets guard James Harden.

The All-Star Game will be on February 19 in Cleveland. The starters, as well as the two captains, will be announced next Thursday night on TNT, while the reserves, who are selected by a vote among the coaches in both conferences, will be announced in early February.