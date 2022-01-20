Look up! A huge asteroid is approaching Earth tonight at its closest distance in the next two centuries

The celestial object will make its closest approach, which can be seen with the use of a telescope, at 21:51 (UTC), when it will be at a distance of 1.98 million kilometers from our planet.

This Tuesday the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1, whose diameter exceeds 1,000 meters, will approach its closest distance from Earth in the next two centuries. By that time, the object will be between the constellations Cetus and Pisces, moving at a rate of two degrees per hour.

The celestial object will make its closest approach at 21:51 (UTC), when it will be 1.98 million kilometers of our planet, which is equivalent to more than five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon, according to the EarthSky portal. Although it is classified by NASA as a potentially dangerous asteroid, its approach will not entail danger for the planet.

The places from where the phenomenon will be best seen will be Africa and Europe, although it can also be seen well from North America.

Can I see the asteroid with just my eyes?

No, but fortunately the passage of the planetoid can be seen with the use of any telescope capable of accurately pointing the coordinates in right ascension and declination, which can be consulted on the NASA website.

In addition, its passage can be captured by incorporating a camera to the telescope and taking photos with exposures of 30 to 45 seconds. “An image exposed for several seconds shows the space rock move like a streak of lightwhile shorter exposures reveal the asteroid as a point of light appearing in different places in the images.”

Meanwhile, those who do not have the necessary equipment can follow the asteroid’s trail on the Eyes on Asteroids website, created by the US space agency. Here is the direct link to observe the course of the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 in real time.

A live webcast, conducted by astronomer Gianluca Masi and the Virtual Telescope Project, also provides the opportunity to view the event.