Lion vs Atlas; Where to see the match? Here we tell you

The day finally came when Lion and the current Liga MX champions, Atlas, faces are seen again, after the final of the Apertura 2021 tournament, it will be on the pitch of the Nou Camp stadium where this reunion will take place, in a pending match of Day 1.

The “Fiera” and the team from Guadalajara will revive the last final, where the “Zorros” were crowned for the first time after 70 years of drought and that without a doubt it was a great joy for its fans who never imagined this result and today another edition will be held again at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time.

It should be noted that both teams debuted on Day 2 of this contest, the emeralds tied for the minimum against the Xolos de Tijuana and are in the intermediate positions of the general classification; while the squad led by Diego Cocca began with victory against Atlético de San Luis.

Where to see the match?

The match between the “Panzas Verdes” del León and the “Rojinegros” del Atlas will take place this Wednesday, January 19, 2022, which will take place at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, meeting that will take place on the field of Nou Camp Stadium and that you can see it through the Fox Sports signal.

📅 When is it played? Wednesday January 19

⏰ What time is it played? 9:00 p.m.

🏟 Where is it played? Nou Camp Stadium

📺 Who transmits it? Fox Sports/Claro Sports